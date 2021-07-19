Nervous Londoners think it's 'too early' to end Covid restrictions

Many Londoners appeared to be apprehensive on Monday about the Boris Johnson administration's decision of lifting Covid restrictions across England.

Britain has one of the world's highest death tolls from Covid. The country is facing a new wave of cases. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing ahead with lifting of restrictions.

After rushing to vaccinate its population faster than almost all other European countries, the government is betting that England can reopen as fully vaccinated people are less likely to get seriously ill with COVID-19.

Reuters quoted some of the Londoners who expressed apprehension about lifting of restrictions.

Retiree Wendy Bryant, 66, told Reuters she thought the lifting of rules, including law-mandated mask-wearing, happened too quickly and that Johnson "bowed to pressure from large businesses".

Surveyor Jordan Buche, 42, said he was "caught in two minds" and felt nervous about the restrictions coming to an end. He was also unsure about whether he should continue to wear a mask in shops and on public transport.

British society appears split on the restrictions: some want tough rules to continue as they fear the virus will keep killing people, but others have chafed at the most onerous restrictions in peacetime history.

Business owners - including nightclubs, travel companies and the hospitality industry - have been desperate to reopen the economy while many students, young people and parents have disregarded many of the most onerous rules.

(With inputs from agencies)