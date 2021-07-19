Reimposition of Covid curfews cannot be ruled out in France: Minister

As the coronavirus infections are increasing, owing to new variants, a minister has claimed that the reimposition of Covid curfews cannot be completely ruled out.

The comment was issued by junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune to a local media house, BFM TV, on Monday.

His statement comes a little after the French President, Emmanuel Macron, announced restrictions for unvaccinated people in the country. While Macron had earlier claimed that vaccines will not be compulsory, his government has now been pushing people to get inoculated against the dangerous virus as soon as possible.

The statement has reinstated fears of another lockdown in the country, which has not appealed to the locals who had earlier spent weeks locked in their homes.

This has also led to continuous protests against Macron and his government’s Covid regulations. Locals have taken to the streets to voice their concerns against the revival and extension of coronavirus regulations.

Meanwhile, France has also made Covid negative results compulsory for travellers entering the country from some of the European nations.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Greece, and the Netherlands will be subject to the new rule, which comes into effect at midnight Saturday into Sunday, Prime Minister Jean Castex said in a statement.