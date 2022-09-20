Top 10 world news: Russian-held territories to hold referendum, Google sued and more

The Russian-occupied regions of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Lugansk have decided to hold a referendum on Friday this week to formally join the Russian Federation. These areas are at the forefront of a massive counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces. In other news, an Indian 'fantasy' gaming platform has sued Google over its new 'discriminatory' gaming policy.

Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region may stage referendum to join Russia

Kyiv referred to the ballots as a "sham" and declared that it would "remove" Russian threats, claiming that its forces would continue retaking territory regardless of what Moscow or its proxies declared.

Pakistan delegation on secret visit to Israel: Report

A delegation from Pakistan headed by a former senior minister is currently on a secret visit to Israel—a country which has no diplomatic relations with Pakistan, according to media reports.

Indian 'fantasy' gaming platform sues Google to stop new gaming policy, calls it discriminatory

Indian online gaming company WinZO has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging that the internet giant's decision to permit real-money fantasy sports and rummy games on its platform is discriminatory. A copy of the lawsuit was obtained by Reuters.

Meghan requests ‘one-to-one meeting’ with King Charles to resolve differences: Report

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has sought a “one-to-one meeting” with King Charles III, a royal insider has claimed, saying that the “brave request” was made in an attempt to build the bridges between the two.

Queen's crush, 'disrespectful’ Prince Harry & more: Heart-warming, controversial moments from royal funeral

The funeral of Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II was a sombre affair. The ten days of the royal wake featured both heartwarming moments and controversial ones.

Putin doubles down on decision to invade Ukraine ahead of UNGA

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (September 20) asserted that Russia would pursue its "sovereign course" on the world stage, hinting at Russia's invasion of Ukraine. His words have come just ahead of United Nations General Assembly.

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth falls by $71 billion in last 12 months

The move to rebrand Facebook into Meta and the focus on Metaverse has not worked out well for Mark Zuckerberg in the short run as his net worth dropped by a massive $71 billion in 2022, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

EU wastes much more food than it imports, even amid cost of living crisis

According to the study's estimations, the EU fritters away some 153 million tonnes of food annually, which is double earlier projections and 15 million tonnes more than is imported.

Trump rally plays music resembling QAnon song, and crowds react

Former President Donald Trump appeared to more fully embrace QAnon on Saturday, playing a song at a political rally in Ohio that prompted attendees to respond with a salute in reference to the cultlike conspiracy theory’s theme song.

Pak’s Punjab assembly passes resolution to initiate treason charges against PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been accused of committing treason for consulting his elder brother and ex-PM ‘fugitive’ Nawaz Sharif in London for the appointment of the next Army Chief.