Putin doubles down on decision to invade Ukraine ahead of UNGA

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (September 20) asserted that Russia would pursue its "sovereign course" on world stage, hinting at Russia's invasion of Ukraine. His words have come just ahead of United Nations General Assembly. The important global summit is being held in-person after two years of restrictions due to Covid pandemic. UN has asked leaders to come in person in case they wished to speak.

"As for Russia, we will not deviate from our sovereign course," the Russian leader said in televised remarks on Tuesday.

Mentioning that Russia was a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), he said that his country would work towards unity, help tackle global problems and "contribute to the settlement of acute regional conflicts".

In General Assembly this year, Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Russia and make an address

Putin, during a televised meeting with newly appointed foreign ambassadors in Moscow, cautioned that global development was being hindered by the role of the United States abroad.

Also Read | Ukrainian forces recapture village in Luhansk region as Russia loses control

"Unfortunately, the development of a multipolar world is meeting resistance from those who are trying to retain their role as hegemon and control everything in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa," he said in an opaque reference to the West and the United States.

"This hegemon has been doing quite well for quite a long time, but it cannot go on like this forever, it is impossible," the Russian leader said.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE