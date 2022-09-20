Ukrainian forces recapture village in Luhansk region as Russia loses control

Ukraine continued their resurgence in the ongoing conflict with Russia as the resistance forces were able to recapture a village near the city of Lysychansk. The region of Luhansk has been under Russian control since early days of the invasion, but this was a significant victory for the Ukrainian military.

Luhansk’s governor, Serhiy Haidai, took to Telegram to say that the Ukrainian military were in complete control of Bilohorivka, a suburban area around 88 kilometers from Lysychansk.

“It’s a suburb of Lysychansk. Soon we will drive these scumbags out of there with a broom,” he said. “Step by step, centimetre by centimetre, we will liberate our entire land from the invaders.”

The Russian forces were in control of the region since July when Ukraine decided to retreat from the cities of Sievierdonetsk and Lysychansk. However, the counteroffensive by the Ukrainian military in the last few weeks allowed them to recapture a part of the region after the success in Kharkiv.

According to Reuters, the next target for the Ukrainian military will be to recapture the city of Lysychansk. The Donbas region – comprising of Donetsk and Luhansk – currently have Russia-backed local governments but it seems that Kremlin will not be able to hold on to their position for long.

There was more good news for Ukraine as the state nuclear company – Energoatom – said on Monday that the recent shelling from the Russian military in the southern Mykolaiv region did not cause any damage to the nearby nuclear plant as all three reacts were working properly.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties among the station staff,” the company told Reuters.