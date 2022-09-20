Ukraine war: US says Russian military company Wagner trying to recruit over 1,500 felons

A senior US defence official told news agency Reuters that Russian military company Wagner is trying to recruit over 1,500 felons for the war in Ukraine.

"Our information indicates that Wagner has been suffering high losses in Ukraine, especially and unsurprisingly among young and inexperienced fighters," Reuters quoted the defence official as saying.

Accusing it of clandestine operations on the Kremlin’s behalf, the European Union has imposed sanctions on the Wagner Group.

Although private military contractors have the right to work anywhere in the world as long as they do not break Russian law, President Vladimir Putin has said the group does not represent the country.

Citing social media videos featuring Yevgeny Prigozhin, the American official pointed out he was trying to recruit Russian prisoners as well as Tajiks, Belarusians and Armenians.

The Wagner Group is linked to Prigozhin according to the US Treasury Department and the European Union.

Accused of committing war crimes in Syria and eastern Ukraine from 2014 onward, Wagner Group fighters were used in Russia's attack on Kyiv as per British military intelligence.

The Pentagon said last month that since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has suffered between 70,000 and 80,000 casualties.

Paving the way for a potential assault on occupation forces in the Donbas region, Ukraine extended its hold on recently recaptured territory on Monday as troops marched farther east into areas abandoned by Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: