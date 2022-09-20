Meghan requests ‘one-to-one meeting’ with King Charles to resolve differences: Report

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has sought a “one-to-one meeting” with King Charles III, a royal insider has claimed, saying that the “brave request” was made in an attempt to build the bridges between the two.

In a recent YouTube video, US-based entertainment and royals reporter Neil Sean said that Meghan had written to the new monarch for a private meeting before leaving for California.

Sean said that he received this information from a “very good source”, saying that the request for the solo meet probably came from Meghan because Harry could be “hot-headed” and prone to argue with his father.

“It would be an opportunity to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing for the past two years,” he said.

“Now, you have to admire Meghan’s self-belief, whatever you think.”

So far, it is unknown what would be the topic of their conversation, but Sean believes that it can either be related to their current standing within the royal family or perhaps to resolve their differences.

It is compulsory to request King's presence through a letter, Sean said.

“According to that good source, this [request] was made in a formal letter; this is how you write to the King, through his equerry and then, of course, that's passed on etc,” he said.

“Basically, according to this letter, she feels it would be an opportunity to clear the air, sort the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationales behind what they've been doing over the last two years,” he added.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been staying at their former UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, during the 10-day mourning period for the Queen, which ended on Monday.

Both arrived in the UK on September 3 to attend various charity events.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: