Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region may stage referendum to join Russia in 'coming days'

The Russian-controlled portion of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region may hold a referendum to join Russia in the coming days, according to RIA Novosti news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a local Russian-installed official.

The 35-nation Board of Governors of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, however, adopted a resolution on September 15 calling for Russia to stop its seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility in Ukraine.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) board has approved a second resolution on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and while the first was issued in March before Russian soldiers took control of Europe's largest nuclear power facility, Zaporizhzhia, their contents are strikingly similar.

The ultimate decision-making body of the IAEA, the board, meets more than once a year. Both resolutions were put out on behalf of Ukraine by Canada and Poland. Ukraine is not a member of the board.

Diplomats at the closed-door meeting reported that the language, which demands that Russia "immediately cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine," was approved with 26 votes in favour, two against, and seven abstentions.

Later, the text was published on the IAEA website.

According to the diplomats, Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Burundi, Vietnam, India, and Pakistan did not vote, whereas Russia and China did.

The resolution's language states that the board "deplores the Russian Federation's continued use of force against nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including seizing control of nuclear facilities."

At the beginning of the conflict, Russia seized radioactive waste facilities in Chernobyl, the scene of the worst nuclear disaster in history in 1986, but eventually withdrew.

The Zaporizhzhia facility in southern Ukraine has been shelled, according to repeated accusations by Russia and Ukraine.

(with inputs from agencies)

