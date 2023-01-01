Top 10 world news: Russia-Ukraine war updates, Pope Francis hails Benedict XVI, and more

The Russian defence ministry said that the recent missile attacks were aimed at drone production in Ukraine. Pope Francis delivered a New Year's address and remembered Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Also read detailed reprt on stampede at shopping mall in Uganda that killed at least nine people.

Click on the links to read the full report

Attacks launched on New Year were targetted at drone production facilities in Ukraine: Russia

Russian defence ministry on Sunday claimed that the attacks launched by them on New Year were aimed at the drone production of Ukraine, stating that it has managed to destroy “terror attacks” of Kyiv against Russia.

Pope Francis hails ‘beloved’ Benedict XVI in New Year’s Day address

Pope Francis, in his address delivered in a New Year's Day service on Sunday at the Vatican, remembered his predecessor "beloved" Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, a day after the latter died aged 95.

Uganda: Nine dead in stampede at shopping mall in Kampala during New Year celebrations

At least nine people have died in a stampede at the Freedom City shopping mall in Uganda's capital city Kampala, news agency AFP reported on Sunday citing police.

Several football players attending mixed-gender party in Iran detained, released later

The government authorities in Iran arrested football players who were part of a mixed-gender party organised in east Tehran, reported local media on Sunday without revealing their identity or providing the exact number of players arrested.

New York City: Three cops injured in machete attack on New Year's Eve; suspect shot

Three police officers were attacked with a machete during New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City, police said adding the suspect was shot in the shoulder by one of the officers.

Flights to and from Manila, Philippines suspended due to ATC glitch; 56,000 passengers affected

Several flights to and from the Philippines' capital city Manila were suspended on New Year's Day (Sunday) because of a malfunction of the air traffic control, according to Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Libya: 18 bodies exhumed from mass grave in former Islamic State stronghold

Authorities in Libya said on Sunday (January 1) that they found a mass grave with 18 bodies in the Sabaa area of Sirte city- which is a former stronghold of the Islamic State (IS).

India and Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear facilities as part of annual practice

India and Pakistan exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities on Sunday (January 1) as part of an annual practice, which is aimed at avoiding an attack on those facilities in case of an escalation in hostilities.

Hundreds of passengers stranded on cruise ship off the coast of Australia due to ‘marine growth’

The passengers on a Viking Cruises ship were left stranded off the South Australian coast after several ports refused the vessel to dock due to the “marine growth” in the ship’s hull.