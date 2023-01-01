Uganda: Nine dead in stampede during New Year celebrations at Kampala mall

At least nine people have died in a stampede at the Freedom City shopping mall in Uganda's capital city Kampala, news agency AFP reported on Sunday citing police. The incident occurred just after the clock struck midnight and celebrations broke out to welcome the New Year.

According to the police, people were stuck as they were entering in large numbers to see the fireworks. Luke Owoyesigyire, a police spokesperson said on Sunday that after the fireworks, a stampede ensued which resulted in the instant death of five people and several others were injured.

Owoyesigyire added that emergency responders arrived on the incident site and transported the injured people to a hospital, where nine people were confirmed dead.

He pointed out that the deceased included juveniles but refused to give details on their age. The police spokesperson also said that rash acts and negligence led to the tragedy.

Further details are awaited.

The New Year celebrations in Uganda were the first in three years after curbs related to the ongoing Covid crisis and security issues had been imposed, AFP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

