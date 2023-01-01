Attacks launched on New Year were targetted at drone production in Ukraine: Russia

Russian defence ministry on Sunday claimed that the attacks launched by them on New Year were aimed at the drone production of Ukraine, stating that it has managed to destroy “terror attacks” of Kyiv against Russia.

In the assault carried out on New Year's Eve, Moscow launched an attack on Kyiv along with other Ukrainian cities with Iranian-made drones and missiles.

Due to the strikes carried out on the New Year, three people lost their lives and 50 others were injured in war-torn Ukraine, claimed authorities.

The defence ministry stated that a strike hit "the facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine" which has involvement in the production of drones.

In its statement, the ministry claimed they have also destroyed “storage facilities and launch sites" for the drones.

"The aim of the strike was achieved. The plans of the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks against Russia in the near future have been thwarted,” it added.

Deputy head of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said that two people were killed in Kyiv and Kherson's southern region, while 50 others were injured in the strikes launched by Russia.

Governor Sergiy Gamaliy on Sunday said that a 22-year-old woman succumbed to her wounds in Khmelnytskyi, the western city of Ukraine.

The attacks were launched as Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine entered its 11th month. After suffering multiple humiliating military defeats, Russia started targeting the infrastructure of Ukraine in October, which left millions in the dark and cold.

Russia has claimed that its infrastructure and military sites have been targeted by Ukraine.