Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin slammed the West for trying to 'tear apart' Russia

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the West for trying to "tear apart" Russia. Putin also said that he aims to "unite the Russian people". While speaking in an interview with Rossiya 1 state television, Putin mentioned "historical Russia", which apparently indicated that Ukrainians and Russians are one people.

Putin said that Russia's "geopolitical opponents (were) aiming to tear apart Russia, historical Russia". The excerpts of the interview were shared by news agencies.

Putin added: "Divide and conquer, that's what they have always sought to accomplish and are still seeking to do." He added that "but our goal is different: it's to unite the Russian people."

With a veiled reference to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Putin said his government was acting "in the right direction... protecting our national interests, the interests of our citizens, of our people."

Putin accused Kyiv and the Western allies that they are refusing to opt for the diplomatic channels and said that Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties that are involved in the war in Ukraine.

He said, "We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them – we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are."

Putin added, "I believe that we are acting in the right direction, we are defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people. And we have no other choice but to protect our citizens."

