Top 10 world news: Russia-Ukraine war updates, Nashville school shooting victims, and more

Spain said it will soon send six German-made 2A4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said that "by sending the Leopards, we will continue to help the Ukrainian people... to defend themselves against an absolutely unjust attack".

The Nashville school shooting has shocked the entire world and reignited the debates over gun culture in the United States. Here's a report on the victims, which include three children.

Also read a report on India's Covid trend as the nation recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new cases, which is the highest in five months.

These are Nashville victims; family & friends shattered as commoners become victims of uncommon gun shootings

Nine-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus, 61-year-old member of the facilities/kitchen staff Mike Hill, 60-year-old head of the school Katherine Koonce, 61-year-old substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, the nine-year-old daughter of a pastor Hallie Scruggs and nine-year-old William Kinney. These are the commoners who thought their Monday to be a usual one, unaware of what was heading their way.

Adnan Syed: Murder conviction of 'Serial' podcast subject reinstated by US court

Adnan Syed, the man who spent over two decades in jail for the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend but was later released, has had his conviction reinstated. Adnan Syed's case was made famous by the podcast Serial, which had poked holes in his conviction and essentially helped in his release.

What is Narcan? Opiod-overdose reversing drug, approved by FDA for sale without prescription

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 29 approved the over-the-counter sale of anti-narcotic Narcan nasal spray. This means that people in the United States will be able to buy Narcan without any need to show a prescription at any pharmacy counter.

COVID-19: India records 2,151 new cases in last 24 hrs. These 5 states contribute maximum

The health ministry's updated data on Wednesday (March 29) showed that India recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, which is the highest in five months. The active cases increased to 11,903.

'No risk': Denmark on mysterious object found near Nord Stream 2 pipelines

A day after a mysterious object was retrieved by the Danish navy near Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, the Danish Energy Agency said Wednesday that it appeared to be a maritime buoy which poses no safety risk, as per reports.

European human rights court hears climate cases against France, Switzerland

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is hearing climate cases against the governments of France and Switzerland over the alleged failings to protect the environment. On Wednesday, the ECHR said the case against Switzerland is based on a complaint by the Club of Climate Seniors (an association of elderly people) concerned with the consequences of global warming on their living conditions and health, the news agency AFP reported.

US slashes visitors visa wait time for Indians; aims to issue one million visas in 2023

The wait time, when it comes to a US visitor's visa interview for Indians, has been reduced by 60 per cent this year, Press Trust of India reported while citing a senior official in the Biden administration. The said official attributed the claim to a number of measures taken by the USCIS, including opening more diplomatic missions in India as well as abroad to process visitor's visa applications.

Facial recognition helping Putin curb dissent with the aid of US tech

32-year-old civil rights activist Alexander Zharov had just entered a Moscow metro station on August 22, 2022, when police officers stopped him, told him he was on a wanted list and escorted him away.

Meta to give lower bonus payouts to some employees: Report

Facebook owner Meta recently cut thousands of jobs, and is now planning to lower the bonuses for some employees, Wall Street Journal reported. The report also said that the company will now assess staff performance more frequently. Smaller bonuses will be given to employees who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews, besides restricted stock awards.