ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan likely to play outside India; Bangladesh emerges as potential option - Reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to explore their options of playing at a neutral venue in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The idea which has been initiated after India’s refusal to play in Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 has left PCB to explore their chances with the World Cup now just a little over six months away. If this is the case according to a report, Pakistan could be seen playing in Bangladesh despite India being the sole host of the showpiece event.

What is on agenda?

In a recently concluded International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting, one of the agendas discussed was an option for India’s potential neutral venue for the Asia Cup. This comes after India refused to visit their neighbours for the Asia Cup 2023, raising further friction between the PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

With India, all set to play Asia Cup at a neutral venue in UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka, or England, the Pakistan cricket team is also determined not to visit India for the ODI World Cup according to a report from Espncricinfo. If this is the case, Pakistan like India in the Asia Cup will use a neutral venue to play their World Cup matches.

The meeting in Dubai was in place to resolve the matter surrounding future scenarios as well with the 2025 Champions Trophy also a point of discussion. India are determined not to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in February 2025 and thus leaving an option of hosting both India and Pakistan matches at a neutral venue albeit of the competition.

In this scenario, Bangladesh will likely host Pakistan's matches as they remain in the geographical radius of the World Cup host India while also allowing the integrity of the game to be on agenda, Bangladesh possesses the same weather and atmosphere as India and could suit them if they opt for a neutral venue.

This will include India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup and potentially the World Cup and Champions Trophy matches as well. However, considering BCCI’s own stand, they may still allow Pakistan to play their league matches away from India, but due to sponsorship and broadcasting reasons, their World Cup clash against India and the knockout stage matches look unlikely to move away from the original host.

While there is no official word on the report, India and Pakistan look no closer to renewing their rivalry in a bilateral series. Not since December 2007 have the great rivals played in a Test series while their all recent meetings have come in continental and international competitions. The last meeting between the sides came in October 2022 at the T20 World Cup in Australia and are likely to meet at the ODI World Cup as well.

