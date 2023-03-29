Will IPL 2023 be MS Dhoni's final season? MI skipper Rohit Sharma shares his take

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is set to kick off on March 31 in Ahmedabad with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Gujarat's capital city. The forthcoming edition is much hyped as it can be CSK captain MS Dhoni's last season. While there has been no official confirmation, speculations are rife that the former Indian captain might retire from IPL after the 2023 season.

Recently, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma opened up on Dhoni's IPL future and shared his take. "I've been hearing for the last 2-3 years that this is going to be MS Dhoni's last season. I think he is fit enough to play a few more seasons," Rohit said during MI's pre-season press conference.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar also opined on Dhoni's successor at CSK and said, "As far as his successor is concerned, that's something the team management and his himself would have thought about. There are some good additions to the team. Even in terms of international players, they have Devon Conway and Ben Stokes. So there are a couple of leadership candidates but it all boils down to with time, when he wants to pass on the baton. I am sure, once he hangs on his boots, he would still be participating with CSK in some role or the other."

CSK will kick off the IPL 2023 edition by locking horns with Hardik Pandya & Co. They will then host their first game, after IPL 2019, taking on the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

CSK Complete Squad for IPL 2023