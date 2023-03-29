IPL 2023: Not Virat Kohli or Chris Gayle! THIS star player has won most Orange Caps in mega event history

The Indian Premier League (IPL)'s 16th season is set to kick off on March 31 (Friday) in Ahmedabad where the defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Over the years, IPL has become a huge brand and ardent cricket fans worldwide keenly await for every edition's commencement. The cash-rich league has generated huge eyeballs across the globe with the presence of various superstar cricketers.

Many batters and bowlers have ruled the roost in IPL history. The likes of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Michael Hussey and many others have dominated the show with the bat. Many big names have won the Orange Cap -- awarded to the batter with most runs in a season -- but no one has won it more than Australian opener David Warner (3). Warner has won the Orange Cap in three seasons -- in 2015, 2017 and 2019 -- and only Universe Boss Gayle comes close (2). Gayle is the only cricketer to have won the Orange Cap two seasons in a row.

Here's the overall list of Orange Cap winners in IPL:

PLAYER RUNS YEAR Shaun Marsh 616 2008 Matthew Hayden 572 2009 Sachin Tendulkar 618 2010 Chris Gayle 608 2011 Chris Gayle 733 2012 Mike Hussey 733 2013 Robin Uthappa 660 2014 David Warner 562 2015 Virat Kohli 973 2016 David Warner 641 2017 Kane Williamson 735 2018 David Warner 692 2019 KL Rahul 670 2020 Ruturaj Gaikwad 635 2021 Jos Buttler 863 2022

Warner has represented the Delhi Daredevils (DD), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL. He has had most success for the Orange Army, leading them to their only title so far (in IPL 2016). So far, Warner has featured in 162 IPL games, scoring 5,881 runs at a strike rate of 140.69 along with 55 fifties and four hundreds. Out of his overall runs -- which is third-most in tournament history -- he scored 4,014 runs under his belt.