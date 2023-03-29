IPL 2023: Not Virat Kohli or Chris Gayle! THIS star player has won most Orange Caps in mega event history
Over the years, IPL has seen many superstar cricketers dominate the mega event with their heroics. Here's the STAR PLAYER who has won the Orange Cap on most occasions -
The Indian Premier League (IPL)'s 16th season is set to kick off on March 31 (Friday) in Ahmedabad where the defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Over the years, IPL has become a huge brand and ardent cricket fans worldwide keenly await for every edition's commencement. The cash-rich league has generated huge eyeballs across the globe with the presence of various superstar cricketers.
Many batters and bowlers have ruled the roost in IPL history. The likes of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Michael Hussey and many others have dominated the show with the bat. Many big names have won the Orange Cap -- awarded to the batter with most runs in a season -- but no one has won it more than Australian opener David Warner (3). Warner has won the Orange Cap in three seasons -- in 2015, 2017 and 2019 -- and only Universe Boss Gayle comes close (2). Gayle is the only cricketer to have won the Orange Cap two seasons in a row.
Here's the overall list of Orange Cap winners in IPL:
|PLAYER
|RUNS
|YEAR
|Shaun Marsh
|616
|2008
|Matthew Hayden
|572
|2009
|Sachin Tendulkar
|618
|2010
|Chris Gayle
|608
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|733
|2012
|Mike Hussey
|733
|2013
|Robin Uthappa
|660
|2014
|David Warner
|562
|2015
|Virat Kohli
|973
|2016
|David Warner
|641
|2017
|Kane Williamson
|735
|2018
|David Warner
|692
|2019
|KL Rahul
|670
|2020
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|635
|2021
|Jos Buttler
|863
|2022
Warner has represented the Delhi Daredevils (DD), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL. He has had most success for the Orange Army, leading them to their only title so far (in IPL 2016). So far, Warner has featured in 162 IPL games, scoring 5,881 runs at a strike rate of 140.69 along with 55 fifties and four hundreds. Out of his overall runs -- which is third-most in tournament history -- he scored 4,014 runs under his belt.
Warner will lead the DC camp in IPL 2023 in Rishabh Pant's absence, who is recovering from his injuries after a horrific car crash in late 2022.