Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: IAEA chief arrives at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Story highlights
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in Ukraine, Ukraine's state nuclear facility which is under the control of Russian forces, as per reports. This is Grossi's second visit to Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The UN nuclear chief is visiting the facility to take stock of the situation. “This time, Rafael Grossi plans to see how the situation at ZNPP has changed, talk to the nuclear workers who operate it, and also guarantee the rotation of members of the Agency's permanent mission, which has been working at Zaporizhzhia NPP since September 2022,” Ukraine's state NPP operator Energoatom said on Telegram.
After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked in an interview about him extending an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping for a visit to Kyiv, Russia reacted on Wednesday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “We know China’s balanced position, we value it highly, and we believe the leader of China makes his own decisions on the expediency of certain contacts. We have no right to offer any advice here."
After the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued guidelines for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in international competitions, Kremlin hit back saying the recommendations have elements of discrimination.
“Such recommendations were characterised as containing elements of discrimination, which is unacceptable,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told media.
Weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced exiting the New START arms control treaty, the nation's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Moscow has stopped notifying the United States about its nuke activities which inlcudes any test launches.
“All notifications, all forms of notification, all data exchange, all inspection activities, in general all kinds of work under the treaty are suspended, they will not be carried out,” reports said quoting Ryabkov.
