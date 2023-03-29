These are Nashville victims; family & friends shattered as commoners become victims of uncommon gun shootings

A 9-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus, a 61-year-old member of the facilities/kitchen staff Mike Hill, the 60-year-old head of the school Katherine Koonce, 61-year-old substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, a 9-year-old daughter of a pastor Hallie Scruggs and a 9-year-old William Kinney.

These are the commoners who thought their Monday to be a usual one, unaware of what was heading their way. A 22-year-old Audrey Hale, the shooter who killed these six innocent lives was gunned down by the police but the nightmare is forever etched in the memories of the family and friends who are still in shock after the frightening Monday incident.

Even as the families of the victims are appreciating the efforts of the police, their quick action and all the love pouring in, they are still in grief.

It is still an unbelievable incident for the family of the 9-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus. As they seek space to come to terms with the reality and grieve for the loss of their daughter, the family in a statement said, “Our hearts are completely broken. We cannot believe this has happened." “Evelyn was a shining light in this world," reported CNN quoting the statement by the family.

A 61-year-old member of the facilities and kitchen staff, Mike Hill had a passion for cooking. Students had given Hill a nickname, "Big Mike."

Hill's family in a statement said, “We would like to thank the Nashville community for all the continued thoughts and prayers. As we grieve and try to grasp any sense of understanding of why this happened, we continue to ask for support."

“We pray for the Covenant School and are so grateful that Michael was beloved by the faculty and students who filled him with joy for 14 years,” the statement from the family of Hill, a grandfather of 14 said.

Head of the school that came under gunfire, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce "gave her life" to the safety of the students, a co-worker said.

Lee recalling Koonce's warmth and candour said, "She could be on her knees talking to a preschool student, than she could turn around and be talking to a board member and then turn around and meet with an angry parent and then turn around and meet with the teacher that is having a bad day."

A substitute teacher Cynthia Peak also lost her life in the unfortunate turn of events that unfolded on Monday.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, who was a close friend of Peak said his wife Maria woke up this morning without "one of her best friends."

Daughter of Covenant Presbyterian Church Lead Pastor Chad Scruggs, Hallie Scruggs, was another of the six victims that got entangled in the Monday shooting mess.

“We love the Scruggs family and mourn with them over their precious daughter Hallie,” the Texas congregation’s Senior Pastor Mark Davis said.

“Together, we trust in the power of Christ to draw near and give us the comfort and hope we desperately need.” According to the police, William Kinney, a 9-year-old also died in the Monday gun violence.

