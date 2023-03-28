Kashmir's Tulip Garden, Asia's largest, saw over 100,000 visitors in first week of opening

Over 100,000 visitors visited Asia's largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar in the very first week of its opening. Located between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills, this year over 15 million tulips of 68 varieties have been planted in the garden. The Tulip Garden remains one of the main attractions in the Valley in the spring season.

The Tulip Garden in Srinagar witnessed a record number of visitors in the very first week of its opening, around 107,000 visitors visited the garden in the first seven days.

The garden attracted over 35,000 visitors on the third day of opening. And since the Tulips are in full bloom, it looks no less than a floral wonderland. The Tulip garden saw a record number of visitors last year with 360,000 visitors visiting the garden and the government expects that this year all previous records will be broken.

"I welcome you to the Tulip Garden. The numbers that I have till yesterday evening, we have crossed One lac visitor, exact number is One lac thousand approx. It's very encouraging, We are expecting that it will cross last year's numbers. We had 3.6 lac tourists visiting the garden last year which was an all-time high and this year we are very hopeful that we will surpass last year's numbers and will have many more tourists and visitors coming to see the garden," said Shayiq Rasool, who is a floriculture Officer at the Tulip Garden.

Around 500 gardeners and staff have worked day and night to ready the garden for the public. It takes these gardeners around six months to get the garden ready and huge planning is done much earlier before the opening of the garden.

"The tourists who have come here are extremely happy to see the garden, you can make out from their expressions while they are looking at the sea of colours of these tulips. It's altogether a different experience. The happiness that these tourists express is our encouragement for the hard work we have put in to make this garden. I am sure with every year; we will do better and better shows. Since the garden opened, we have had huge inflow from day one, on the third day we had a record number of around 35 thousand visitors, which is the highest so far this year," said Shayiq Rasool, another Floriculture Officer, Tulip Garden.

The Tulip Garden has played a major role in attracting more and more tourists to Kashmir Valley during the Spring season. And seeing the huge rush of visitors the government opens the garden much before the earlier time. It used to be open during the first week of April and now has been opened ten days earlier on March 20. The tourists are flocking to the garden in huge numbers.

"It's a great experience and this gives us a very Silsila movie feel. What we saw of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in the Silsila movie, this is much better than that. It's a great experience, I have never seen such beautiful and so many colours of tulips in my life, we had only seen them on TV and now finally saw them live. Kashmir is a real Paradise, and everyone should visit the valley in Spring," said Shikha, a tourist.

The tourists could be seen dancing and enjoying the beautiful garden and calling it better than many flower gardens across the world.

It's a beauty worth watching, I have just returned from Dubai, and I saw the miracle garden, but I think our own Tulip garden is no less. They have made it so beautiful and decorated it with such hard work. I want everyone to come here and enjoy the beauty. It's much better than what we saw in the movies. This is just a great place and I want everyone to Visit it," said Harsha, a tourist.

The garden will be open for the whole month of April for visitors.

