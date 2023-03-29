COVID-19: India records 2,151 new cases in last 24 hrs. These 5 states contribute maximum

The health ministry's updated data on Wednesday (March 29) showed that India recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, which is the highest in five months. The active cases increased to 11,903.

In India, the Covid death toll has increased to 5,30,848 with seven latest fatalities. Maharashtra recorded three, one was recorded in Karnataka and three were reconciled by Kerala.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.51 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.53 per cent, the data which was updated at 8:00am (IST), showed that the total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,47,09,676.

The website of health ministry's website showed that 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

At the leader-level plenary of the second Summit for Democracy on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during Covid, India's response was people-driven and it's they who made it possible to administer over two billion doses of Made in India vaccines.

PM Modi said, "Under our 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, millions of vaccine doses were shared with the world. It was also guided by the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth, One Family, One Future."

During COVID-19, India's response was people driven.



Our Vaccine Maitri initiative shared millions of vaccines with the world.



During COVID-19, India's response was people driven.

Our Vaccine Maitri initiative shared millions of vaccines with the world.

This was also guided by the spirits of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', that is One Earth, One Family, One Future: PM @NarendraModi Ji

As reported by media outlets, these five states have been contributing maximum to the tally.

On Tuesday Maharashtra recorded 450 cases, and Delhi recorded 214.

Karnataka recorded 135 new cases in the last 24 hours, While Kerala reported 191 cases on Monday. A total of 105 people were found positive for Covid in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies)

