India blocks over 500 apps over spoofing and fraud fears: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the ministry has identified and blocked over 500 apps which were being used for spoofing and committing fraud in India. Shah informed about the development while reviewing the working of the cybercrime centre at NDCC Bhawan in Delhi.

"The apps have been blocked on Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre's (I4C) recommendations due to security reasons and action has been taken as per law," he said.

"Cyber security is no longer limited to the digital world. It is a matter of national security and the Modi government is committed to ensuring that the digital world is safe and secure for everyone," he added.

An analytical report on the modus operandi of the top 50 cyber-attacks has been prepared to understand more about the attack and data has been shared with states. AIIMS cyber attack is also a part of the probe.

The probe said that at least four IP addresses were traced and previously unknown email addresses and phone numbers were found. They all linked back to entities or locations in Chinese territories.

The home ministry's Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930 functions for over 250 banks and financial intermediaries.

"It assists law enforcement agencies in taking real-time action and restricting the flow of fraudulent funds. Due to quick reporting system and action of the task force, Rs 235 crores embezzled by cybercriminals from over 1.33 lakh people have been recovered so far," Shah said.

Shah also appealed to spread awareness to curb the menace of cybercrime. Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs is making comprehensive, integrated and all-out efforts to create awareness about various aspects of cyber security and cybercrime.

He further said that I4C is organising Cyber Jagarukta Diwas on the first Wednesday of every month to raise awareness about cyber crimes. The body is also reaching out to all the states to play an active and pivotal role in this initiative and help promote cyber hygiene.

(With inputs from agencies)

