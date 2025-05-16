Top 10 world news: Russia-Ukraine peace talks end in Turkey; Pakistan deputy PM fact-checked by local media, and more
Published: May 16, 2025, 16:52 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 16:52 IST
Story highlights
Here are the top 10 stories from across the world.
Russian and Ukraine officials held direct talks in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday (May 16) for the first time in more than three years, trying to make negotiations for bringing lasting peace.
Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar fell for a fake news report, while he was praising the Pakistan Air Force during his address in the Senate, as he claimed that the UK-based Telegraph newspaper wrote "Pakistan Air Force is the undisputed king of the skies."
New York University said that it withheld a student’s diploma after he condemned “genocide” in Gaza in his graduation speech on Wednesday (May 15), calling it a violation of the student’s commitment to comply with school rules.
Ahmed al-Sharaa might have rewritten Syria's contemporary history with that handshake with Donald Trump, president of United States, in Riyadh: here's his journey from al-Qaeda terrorist to Syrian president
Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the 2025 Forbes list of highest paid athletes. Ronaldo topped the list with whopping estimated earning of $275 million from his salary at Saudi club Al-Nassr and endorsements. This is the fifth time overall and third year in a row that Ronaldo has topped the prestigious list.
According to a new report, Karan Johar has brought in actor Vikrant Massey for Dostana 2. The 12th Fail actor will co-star with Kill actor Lakshya in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2008 blockbuster hit Dostana. Dostana 2 is aiming for a 2026 release.