Russian and Ukraine officials held direct talks in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday (May 16) for the first time in more than three years, trying to make negotiations for bringing lasting peace.

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar fell for a fake news report, while he was praising the Pakistan Air Force during his address in the Senate, as he claimed that the UK-based Telegraph newspaper wrote "Pakistan Air Force is the undisputed king of the skies."

An American-Lebanese man, who was found guilty of attempting to kill novelist Salman Rushdie , was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday (May 16), the maximum for an attempt to murder.

US President Donald Trump is on his way back to Washington DC, after finishing a trip to the Middle East with stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stole the spotlight at the European Political Community (EPC) summit when he knelt on the red carpet while welcoming Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah wants to criminalize online pornography as he has introduced a bill warning against the harmful impact of porn on American society.

New York University said that it withheld a student’s diploma after he condemned “genocide” in Gaza in his graduation speech on Wednesday (May 15), calling it a violation of the student’s commitment to comply with school rules.

Ahmed al-Sharaa might have rewritten Syria's contemporary history with that handshake with Donald Trump, president of United States, in Riyadh: here's his journey from al-Qaeda terrorist to Syrian president

Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the 2025 Forbes list of highest paid athletes. Ronaldo topped the list with whopping estimated earning of $275 million from his salary at Saudi club Al-Nassr and endorsements. This is the fifth time overall and third year in a row that Ronaldo has topped the prestigious list.

According to a new report, Karan Johar has brought in actor Vikrant Massey for Dostana 2. The 12th Fail actor will co-star with Kill actor Lakshya in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2008 blockbuster hit Dostana. Dostana 2 is aiming for a 2026 release.