Published: May 16, 2025, 15:14 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 15:14 IST

Story highlights This is also the third best earnings ever by an athlete to feature in the Forbes list behind only boxer Floyd Mayweather, who earned $300 million in 2015 and $285 million in 2018.

Show Full Article

Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the 2025 Forbes list of highest paid athletes. Ronaldo topped the list with whopping estimated earning of $275 million from his salary at Saudi club Al-Nassr and endorsements. This is the fifth time overall and third year in a row that Ronaldo has topped the prestigious list.

This is also the third best earnings ever by an athlete to feature in the Forbes list behind only boxer Floyd Mayweather, who earned $300 million in 2015 and $285 million in 2018.

While there's no Indian in the list, Ronaldo's rival on the field Lionel Messi is fifth on the list with total earnings of $135 million. He earned $60 million of the total by playing for the USA's Major League Soccer (MLS) and remaining $75 million from other endorsements.

Also Read - Cricket West Indies asks for 'fair' representation at LA28 Olympic games

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Portuguese national topped the list with $275 million in earnings.

Steph Curry: Golden State Warriors' basketball player is second on the list with a total earning of $156 million.

Tyson Fury: The UK-based boxer is third on the list with a total earning of $146 million.

Dak Prescott: The Dallas Cowboys quarterback earned $137 million and is fourth on the list.

Lionel Messi: The Argentine footballer is fifth on the list with a total earning of $135 million.

LeBron James: The Los Angeles Lakers star is sixth on the list with a total of $133.8 million.

Juan Soto: The MLB player is seventh on the list with a total earnings of $114 million.

Karim Benzama: The French footballer is eighth on the list with net earnings of $140 million.

Shohei Ohtani: The Japanese national and two-way star in USA's MLB is ninth on the list with total earnings of $102.5 million.

Kevin Durant: The American basketball players is tenth on the list with total earnings of $101.4 million.