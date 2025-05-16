Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo is world's highest paid athlete with total earnings of $275 million. Check others in top ten
Published: May 16, 2025, 15:14 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 15:14 IST
This is also the third best earnings ever by an athlete to feature in the Forbes list behind only boxer Floyd Mayweather, who earned $300 million in 2015 and $285 million in 2018.
Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the 2025 Forbes list of highest paid athletes. Ronaldo topped the list with whopping estimated earning of $275 million from his salary at Saudi club Al-Nassr and endorsements. This is the fifth time overall and third year in a row that Ronaldo has topped the prestigious list.
While there's no Indian in the list, Ronaldo's rival on the field Lionel Messi is fifth on the list with total earnings of $135 million. He earned $60 million of the total by playing for the USA's Major League Soccer (MLS) and remaining $75 million from other endorsements.