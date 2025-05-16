Published: May 16, 2025, 09:09 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 09:09 IST

The Olympics Committee has approved six teams each for men's and women's categories for the LA 2028 games, leaving CWI in dilemma about which team will participate.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for transparent and fair representation as cricket makes its comeback at the Olympics in LA28 games. The issue arises from the fact that CWI represents seven nations under one banner in international cricket but Olympics allow only sovereign nations to participate.

To address the situation, CWI has suggested two processes as below:

"The Caribbean has always punched above its weight at the Olympics, inspiring the world with our athletic brilliance," CWI president Kishore Swallow said in a statement as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

"Cricket's return to the Games in 2028 must not exclude our young cricketers from the same dream that has inspired our athletes. The Olympic Charter emphasizes fairness, transparency, and universality. We are simply asking that these principles be upheld - not just in spirit, but in structure. West Indies cricket must have a pathway, and fully deserves an opportunity to compete."

CWI chief executive Chris Dehring said, "Our nations have proudly flown their individual flags atop Olympic podiums as perennial gold medallists. Now, with cricket's inclusion, we must ensure that our cricketers are not shut out of history. We are ready to collaborate. We are ready to compete. But above all, we are asking for fairness."

There's no clarity on how the teams will be elected for the six spots available at the quadrennial games.