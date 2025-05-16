Published: May 16, 2025, 15:58 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 15:58 IST

Story highlights World | Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stole the spotlight at the EPC summit when he knelt on the red carpet while welcoming Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stole the spotlight at the European Political Community (EPC) summit when he knelt on the red carpet while welcoming Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

🇦🇱🇮🇹 Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama welcomed Giorgia Meloni by kneeling on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/yJwwh9HNdx

The video and pictures of the incident have gone viral on social media. He also presented her with a specially crafted scarf designed by an Italian artist living in Albania and serenaded her with “Tanti Auguri,” the Italian version of “Happy Birthday.” Another viral moment from the summit was AI-generated baby images of leaders projected on a large screen, saying: “Welcome to Albania.”

This act of camaraderie underscored the strong diplomatic ties between Albania and Italy, despite the leaders’ differing political ideologies — Rama leads Albania’s Socialist Party, while Meloni heads Italy’s right-wing Brothers of Italy party.

The EPC summit, held for the first time in the Western Balkans, marked a major milestone for Albania. With over 40 European leaders in attendance, including French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the event signalled Albania’s growing relevance in European political discourse.