Published: May 16, 2025, 10:57 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 10:57 IST

India news pakistan

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar fell for a fake news report, while he was praising the Pakistan Air Force during his address in the Senate, as he claimed that the UK-based Telegraph newspaper wrote "Pakistan Air Force is the undisputed king of the skies."

However, it turned out to be embarrassing for him, as he cited a fake news headline, which was AI-created and was being shared on social media.

Not just India's Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit, but Pakistan's local Dawn news also fact-checked it, revealing that it's "false".

The PIB factcheck unit revealed that an image has been circulating on social media, claiming to show the front page of UK-based newspaper "The Daily Telegraph", featuring a headline, "Pakistan Air Force: The undisputed king of the skies”.

The image was AI-generated and the claim made in the picture was fake, PIB stated in a post on X.

Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper's iVerify team also fact-checked Ishaq Dar's claim and revealed that the Daily Telegraph has not published any such report.

It stated that the information shared by Pakistan's deputy PM was "false" and The Daily Telegraph has not published any such report suggesting Pakistan Air Force as the "King of the Skies".

Following the fact checks, BJP leader, Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to X, calling it "head scratchingly stupid stuff from Paks overfed, overmedalled Generals."

Further, he also took Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi into the spat, saying that apart from Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi's Congress operates on the sole promise that people are fools.

"I have said this before and cant help say this again - Apart from Pak Army, only one other organizatn operates on sole premise of "people are fools so lets just lie" - that is Rahuls Congress," he added.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya also joined Chandrashekar and said Pakistan’s propaganda is quickly falling apart, exposing a web of lies and desperation.

"In a blatant attempt to save face, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar misled the country’s Senate by claiming that The Telegraph had declared the Pakistan Air Force as the “Undisputed King of the Skies.” The claim was so outrageous that even Dawn, Pakistan’s own leading newspaper, felt compelled to fact-check and debunk it," he said.