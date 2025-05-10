Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, social media has been flooded with fake and false propaganda videos. Press Information Bureau of India has debunked a fake AI-generated video of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar circulating online.

In the video shared on X, Jaishanker is seen apologising.

PIB Fact Check posted on X, “A doctored video showing EAM Dr S Jaishankar apologizing is circulating online. The video is AI-generated and part of false propaganda. Stay alert. Don't fall for misinformation.”

🚨 Fake AI Video Alert ⚠️



A doctored video showing EAM @DrSJaishankar apologizing is circulating online.#PIBFactCheck



✅ The video is AI-generated and part of false propaganda



🔍 Stay alert. Don't fall for misinformation.#IndiaFightsPropaganda@MIB_India @DDNewslive… pic.twitter.com/cVSxbg3w6C — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

‘Your social media feeds are under attack’

Earlier, PIB posted on X, “YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA FEEDS ARE UNDER ATTACK.”

“Beware of suspicious videos related to #IndianArmedForces or the ongoing situation. These are key tools of malicious manipulation,” the post added. It further urged citizens not to fall for fake news and to refrain from spreading it.

The post further said that “the surge in fake videos flooding your social media feeds is NOT ACCIDENTAL. Pakistan’s propaganda network is manipulating you. Forwarding unverified or misleading content can do more harm than good.”

Ministry of Defence exposes Pakistan’s misinformation campaign

After the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a ceasefire, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh exposed Pakistan’s misinformation campaign during a press briefing by the Ministry of Defence.

They exposed how Pakistan falsely claimed to destroy India’s BrahMos base and S-400 at a northern base with their JF-17.

She further added, “The destruction of airfields at Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhuj, Nalia, etc., was also a false claim. The Forward Ammunition Depot at Chandigarh and Beas are also fit and fine, and we showed you in the photographs in the morning briefing today.”

