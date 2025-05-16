Published: May 16, 2025, 13:52 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 13:52 IST

Story highlights According to a new report, Karan Johar has brought in actor Vikrant Massey for Dostana 2. The 12th Fail actor will co-star with Kill actor Lakshya.

According to a new report, Karan Johar has brought in actor Vikrant Massey for Dostana 2. The 12th Fail actor will co-star with Kill actor Lakshya in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2008 blockbuster hit Dostana. Dostana 2 is aiming for a 2026 release.

The original Dostana was written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani and followed Sameer "Sam" Malhotra, played by Abhishek Bachchan, and Kunal Chauhan, played by John Abraham, two straight men who pretend to be gay in order to share an apartment with Neha Melwani, played by Priyanka Chopra.

According to Pinkvilla, "Dostana 2 has been in development at Dharma for a while, and the makers have cracked a perfect script that can carry the franchise forward in a progressive manner. Dostana 2 will feature Vikrant Massey with Lakshya and will mark the launch pad of a debutant as the female lead. The makers are aiming to take the film on floors in January 2026 and release it at the end of next year."

The report further adds that "Dostana 2 is being conceptualised as a theatrical film, with music, comedy, romance, and drama. Talks are on with filmmakers, and a director will be locked in a fortnight."

Originally announced in 2019 with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya in the lead, Dostana 2 faced multiple delays and was reportedly shelved. Now, with the news of Vikrant Massey joining the cast, fans can expect an official announcement soon.