THIS university took away a student’s diploma over pro-Palestine grad speech. Here’s what he said
Published: May 16, 2025, 12:33 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 12:33 IST
Story highlights
New York University said that it withheld a student’s diploma after he condemned “genocide” in Gaza in his graduation speech on Wednesday (May 15), calling it a violation of the student’s commitment to comply with school rules.
Logan Rozos told the crowd during his speech, “As I search my heart today in addressing you all … the only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine.”
Following this, the NYU spokesperson John Beckman accused Rozos of lying about what he planned to say in his address to “express his personal and one-sided political views”. He added that the student’s diploma would be withheld as NYU seeks disciplinary action against him.
Amid the Trump administration's crackdown against what it calls antisemitism at elite institutions, pro-Palestinian advocacy on US college campuses has become heavily politicised, triggering a debate about free speech.