New York University said that it withheld a student’s diploma after he condemned “genocide” in Gaza in his graduation speech on Wednesday (May 15), calling it a violation of the student’s commitment to comply with school rules.

Logan Rozos told the crowd during his speech, “As I search my heart today in addressing you all … the only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine.”

Following this, the NYU spokesperson John Beckman accused Rozos of lying about what he planned to say in his address to “express his personal and one-sided political views”. He added that the student’s diploma would be withheld as NYU seeks disciplinary action against him.

Amid the Trump administration's crackdown against what it calls antisemitism at elite institutions, pro-Palestinian advocacy on US college campuses has become heavily politicised, triggering a debate about free speech.

NYU said it “strongly denounces” and was “deeply sorry” for comments made by Rozos. “This moment was stolen by someone who abused a privilege that was conferred upon him,” the university added.

After being introduced on stage, Logan Rozos said he had been “freaking out about this speech” but felt compelled to speak out.

“The genocide currently occurring is supported politically and military by the United States, is paid for by our tax dollars and has been live-streamed to our phones,” he said.

“I condemn this genocide and complicity in this genocide,” he added, without specifically mentioning Israel.

Rozos’s profile on the university’s website showed he studied cultural criticism and political economy at a small liberal arts school within the campus, according to BBC.

Associated Press reported that the Rozos was selected by fellow students to give the program’s commencement address.

NYU is among the 10 universities that are being investigated by US President Donald Trump’s antisemitism task force.