New York University fires chemistry teacher after students file petition saying his class was too hard

The debate over the New York University (NYU) professor's firing continues.

The teacher has been the subject of a student's petition where they claimed that his course is too hard for them. The teacher and students claim that this incident reflects lower academic standards.

Maitland Jones Jr., 84, an organic chemistry major, was fired by the university after nearly 80 students from his batch signed a petition complaining about his class being way too hard and lacking resources and help. The New York Times reported that Jones received a message from the dean of the department stating this termination.

An NYU professor, taking it to Twitter, showed her disagreement with the university's decision.

Some students believed that the pandemic disrupted their ability to prepare for classes such as organic chemistry and fundamental courses for those who wish to go to medical schools.

The teachers, after this action, complained that this would undermine teachers' freedom and weaken teaching practices.

However, students claimed that the petition didn't state that the professor should be fired. It read, "We urge you to realize that a class with such a high percentage of withdrawals and low grades has failed to make students’ learning and wellbeing a priority and reflects poorly on the chemistry department as well as the institution as a whole," The Guardian reported.

On the other hand, some parents are pushing the decision back. Parents and some groups claimed that NYU's decision signals a problem in educational systems that believe it has a high impact on students.

(With inputs from agencies)

