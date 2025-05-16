Published: May 16, 2025, 12:15 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 12:15 IST

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau welcomed them, saying, "We respect what you have had to deal with these last few years."

During a refugee program initiated by US President Donald Trump , 59 white South Africans landed in the US on May 12, as Trump stressed that there has been racial discrimination against Afrikaners.

As they arrived at the Dulles International Airport, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau welcomed them, saying, "We respect what you have had to deal with these last few years."

“We respect the long tradition of your people and what you have accomplished over the years,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, Trump during a news conference, reiterated that white people have been facing systematic violence since the end of apartheid, or white minority rule, in South Africa.

However, some critics argued that Trump's decision is racially selective and politically driven.

The US president also claimed that the Afrikaner farmers were being targeted through violent attacks and dispossession of land. In March, Trump took to Truth Social, stressing that South Africa is being "terrible" to farmers in their country, adding that South African farmers are invited into the US.

He also stopped all federal funding to South Africa in a big move.

Trump in a bold statement on Truth Social, said that they are "confiscating their land and farms and MUCH WORSE THAN THAT".

"South Africa is being terrible, plus, to long-time Farmers in the country. A bad place to be right now, and we are stopping all Federal Funding," Trump said.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa called the group of 59 people "cowards", saying "they'll be back soon".

Ramaphosa further said those who wanted to leave were not happy with efforts to address the inequities of the apartheid past, terming their relocation a "sad moment for them".

"As South Africans, we are resilient. We don't run away from our problems. We must stay here and solve our problems. When you run away you are a coward, and that's a real cowardly act," he added.