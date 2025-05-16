Earlier on Monday, Trump during a news conference, reiterated that white people have been facing systematic violence since the end of apartheid, or white minority rule, in South Africa.
However, some critics argued that Trump's decision is racially selective and politically driven.
The US president also claimed that the Afrikaner farmers were being targeted through violent attacks and dispossession of land. In March, Trump took to Truth Social, stressing that South Africa is being "terrible" to farmers in their country, adding that South African farmers are invited into the US.
He also stopped all federal funding to South Africa in a big move.
Trump in a bold statement on Truth Social, said that they are "confiscating their land and farms and MUCH WORSE THAN THAT".
"South Africa is being terrible, plus, to long-time Farmers in the country. A bad place to be right now, and we are stopping all Federal Funding," Trump said.