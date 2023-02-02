Top 10 world news: Russia strikes Ukrainian residential complex killing at least three, & more

In the latest, Russian Strikes on Ukraine's residential complex led to at least three deaths and more than 20 people being wounded when a Russian rocket struck a residential building in the center of Kramatorsk, located in Ukraine's eastern industrial region of Donetsk. In the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, the police have arrested a government school teacher-turned-terrorist and recovered a perfume bottle bomb from him. In other news, ed-tech firm BYJU'S conducted another round of layoffs, slashing almost 900 jobs.

Click on the headlines for more.

Ukraine claimed on Thursday (February 2) that an overnight Russian missile strikes destroyed an apartment building and damaged nine others. The Ukrainian authorities said that at least people were killed and around 20 people were wounded.

n India, the Jammu and Kashmir police has for the first time recovered a 'perfume IED' in the Union Territory. While investigating the January 21 IED blast at Narwal in Jammu, the police achieved a breakthrough and arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist who is alleged to be involved in the twin blasts and recovered a 'Perfume IED' from him.

Hindenburg Research, the financial research firm with an explosive name and a track record of sending the stock prices of its targets tumbling, is taking on one of the world's richest men.

Hindenburg is back in the headlines after last week accusing Indian conglomerate Adani Group of "a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme." It cited two years of research, including talks with former Adani senior executives and reviews of thousands of documents.

Edtech unicorn BYJU'S has begun a fresh round of layoffs, putting almost 900 plus employees from various teams and functions in jeopardy, as reported by YourStory. Under the condition of anonymity, three people from the organisation said that the layoffs have mostly affected the marketing, design, logistics, and technology departments in India as well as the product teams in the international business.

The suicide bomber who attacked a mosque in Peshawar this week has been identified, the provincial police chief said on Thursday. He said that the attacker was wearing a police uniform and this is what helped him breach the security. The police chief also confirmed that a severed head that the police found at the blast site was of the attacker.

More than 100 people died in the suicide bomb attack which took place on Monday in a heavily fortified area called Police Lines. All but three of the deceased were policemen.

The Bank of England increased interest rates on Thursday (Feb 2), in the midst of a recession, for the tenth time in a row, to the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, with a warning that more hikes may be necessary to combat inflation.

British multinational oil and gas company Shell made a record $40 billion profit last year, as Russia's offensive in Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring. According to an earnings statement on Thursday (February 2), the post-tax figure was more than double the amount achieved in 2021. A report by the news agency Reuters said the annual profit was $39.9 billion, far exceeding the previous record of $31 billion in 2008. The gains were driven by higher oil and gas prices, robust refining margins and a strong performance from the company's trading business.

US Vice President Kamala Harris attended the funeral for Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, offering comfort to the family of the 29-year-old motorist who died three days after he was beaten by officers last month.

At the funeral, civil rights leaders and family members called for an end to recurring police violence against Black Americans. Talking about Tyre, his family members said that he was a young man who loved photography and skateboarding.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday (February 2) accused the United States of having been directly involved in Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions. He was speaking in an interview on state TV and he offered no evidence to substantiate his claims. Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin had accused Britain of blowing up the pipelines. The accusation was denied promptly by the UK then.

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has had all charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control against him dropped, a little more than a year after his arrest.

Greater Manchester Police said all the judicial proceedings against the 21-year-old had been discontinued.

"Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this," said Michaela Kerr, GMP's head of Public Protection.

