India: J&K police recover ‘perfume bomb’ for the first time, from arrested Lashkar terrorist

In India, the Jammu and Kashmir police has for the first time recovered a 'perfume IED' in the Union Territory. While investigating the January 21 IED blast at Narwal in Jammu, the police achieved a breakthrough and arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist who is alleged to be involved in the twin blasts and recovered a 'Perfume IED' from him.

While interacting with media on Thursday (February 2), the J&K Police Director General Dilbag Singh said that, “A ‘perfume IED’, the first of its kind, has been recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorist. This is a first new approach after the terrorist used sticky bombs. They have also used timer-fitted IEDs earlier.”

"We have seen previously that various types of IEDs have been used by terrorists with explosive materials, sticky bombs and the timer-fitted ones, but this time we have recovered a new type of IED, which is the 'perfume IED'. This IED is like a perfume bottle but contains explosive material. Since the IED is new to us, experts will see how harmful and how powerful it can be," said Singh.

He also commended the J&K police officers probing the Narwal case. He said that they achieved a major success in the form of the arrest of Arif Ahmed, a resident of the Reasi district of Jammu, within 11 days of the blast.

"Arif is a government employee and is an active terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit. He will not only lose his job, but we will file a strong case against him. Although he has very cleverly burnt all the evidence like his clothes, shoes and he even his mobile phone. But police worked hard on even small inputs and leads that led to the arrest of Arif," Singh added.

The DG of JK Police said that the main aim of these IEDs is to target innocent people and to trigger communal hatred in the Jammu region. According to the police, Arif has revealed that these IEDs were air-dropped through drones from across the border.

