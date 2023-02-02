Adani Group crisis LIVE updates: Market losses cross $100 billion mark a day after share sale call off

The crisis in Adani Group has sent shockwaves in India as well as across the world. After the the much-hyped FPO was called-off, investors and analysts are now reacting on the situation.

SAMEER KALRA, FOUNDER, TARGET INVESTING, MUMBAI:

"The decision on reversing on FPO has made even the neutral investors a bit nervous leading to higher sell orders in many of the group companies. The regulator and various agencies reviewing the situation puts more volatility and uncertainty ahead."

IPEK OZKARDESKAYA, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, SWISSQUOTE BANK, SWITZERLAND:

"Indian shares were trading at a premium last year and that premium is now at risk as investors realise maybe the underlying fundamentals are not as strong as many thought. Adani may have started a confidence crisis in Indian shares and that could have broader market implications."

MARK MOBIUS, FOUNDER, MOBIUS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LONDON:

"It made sense to cancel the new issue since in all probability it would not have been successful in view of the negative news.

"Probably they will try to answer all the accusations and reschedule the share sale. Of course, if regulators and other authorities weigh and make some negative comments then we will be in another game.

"A full disclosure of balance sheets and particularly details regarding debtors (is necessary)."

PANKAJ PATHAK, FUND MANAGER - FIXED INCOME, QUANTUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI:

"Everybody's keeping a very close eye on (Adani's) debts. But on the domestic debt side, we hardly see any impact on the broader corporate bond market... In the domestic market, it’s not widely held, except for banks and banks do not mark-to-market and so we will not know the real impact until the debt comes due."

All of them were quoted by Reuters.