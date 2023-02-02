Adani Group crisis LIVE updates: Market losses cross $100 billion mark a day after share sale call off
Story highlights
Adani Group is still battling the aftermath of publishing of the Hindenburg report. The conglomerate is facing losses following huge plunges in the market value. The entire saga has stoked fears potential systemic impact. WION is keeping an eye on all the developments and bringing you the Live updates of the crisis.
Adani Group is still battling the aftermath of publishing of the Hindenburg report. The conglomerate is facing losses following huge plunges in the market value. The entire saga has stoked fears potential systemic impact. WION is keeping an eye on all the developments and bringing you the Live updates of the crisis.
As it battles the aftermath of Hindenburg report, the Adani Group has received a request from Bangladesh to lower import price for coal.
"We are following Newcastle index pricing for importing coal," said Nasrul Hamid, Bangladesh's state minister for energy and power. Hamid was quoted by Reuters
"Now that we are getting a discount on the pricing for other coal plants, such as the Payra power plant, we want to open the door for negotiations with Adani, too. We have sent them a letter to discuss the issue."
Lawmakers from opposition parties in India shouted slogans against the Adani Group in country's parliament on Thursday. The sloganeering took place just a day after the conglomerate cancelled its USD 2.5 billion stock offering.
The Congress party is pressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the matter of alleged use of tax havens by Adani Group and is demanding a judicial probe into the issues raised in the Hindenburg report.
Jupiter Fund Management, an anchor investor in Adani Enterprises' now-cancelled FPO declined to comment on the current crisis when approached by Reuters.
Jupiter was the sole UK-listed fund manager who had backed Adani's share offering.
The crisis in Adani Group has sent shockwaves in India as well as across the world. After the the much-hyped FPO was called-off, investors and analysts are now reacting on the situation.
SAMEER KALRA, FOUNDER, TARGET INVESTING, MUMBAI:
"The decision on reversing on FPO has made even the neutral investors a bit nervous leading to higher sell orders in many of the group companies. The regulator and various agencies reviewing the situation puts more volatility and uncertainty ahead."
IPEK OZKARDESKAYA, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, SWISSQUOTE BANK, SWITZERLAND:
"Indian shares were trading at a premium last year and that premium is now at risk as investors realise maybe the underlying fundamentals are not as strong as many thought. Adani may have started a confidence crisis in Indian shares and that could have broader market implications."
MARK MOBIUS, FOUNDER, MOBIUS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LONDON:
"It made sense to cancel the new issue since in all probability it would not have been successful in view of the negative news.
"Probably they will try to answer all the accusations and reschedule the share sale. Of course, if regulators and other authorities weigh and make some negative comments then we will be in another game.
"A full disclosure of balance sheets and particularly details regarding debtors (is necessary)."
PANKAJ PATHAK, FUND MANAGER - FIXED INCOME, QUANTUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI:
"Everybody's keeping a very close eye on (Adani's) debts. But on the domestic debt side, we hardly see any impact on the broader corporate bond market... In the domestic market, it’s not widely held, except for banks and banks do not mark-to-market and so we will not know the real impact until the debt comes due."
All of them were quoted by Reuters.
The dollar bonds issued by Adani Green Energy Ltd plunged to a record low on Thursday. The bonds maturing in September 2024 led the losses. They fell by 11.69 cents to 60.56 cents.
This is the lowest value since their issuance.
Adani Group is still in the throes of the crisis kicked off by the Hindenburg report. The market losses suffered by the group have crossed USD 100 billion mark