Russian strikes on Ukrainian residential building kill three; Kyiv calls for more sanctions on Moscow

Ukraine claimed on Thursday (February 2) that an overnight Russian missile strikes destroyed an apartment building and damaged nine others. The Ukrainian authorities said that at least people were killed and around 20 people were wounded.

The authorities also said that rescue work is underway in a city in eastern Ukraine. According to the police force, the apartments in the city of Kramatorsk were hit by an Iskander-K tactical missile at 9.45pm (local time).

In a statement, police said, "Ten apartment buildings were damaged, one partially collapsed. Search and rescue work, which continued all night, is still underway."

WATCH | Ukrainian Defence Minister: Russia planning 24 February offensive

ALSO READ | Austria expels four Russian diplomats, asks them to leave within one week

Reports have noted that a husband and wife and a 61-year-old pensioner were among those who lost their lives. The daughter of the pensioner was still believed to be missing.

After the rocket strike, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram: "Peaceful people died and are under the rubble. This is the daily reality of life in our country."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend EU summit, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 2, 2023. Image: Reuters

Zelensky calls for fresh sanctions

Meanwhile, ahead of the war anniversary, Zelensky asked the European Union to slam Russia with fresh sanctions.

After Russia announced the invasion last year, the United States, EU and other allies imposed multiple economic sanctions o Moscow, with an aim to isolate it.

However, Belgium's diamond trade with Russia is among a few business ties that are untouched.

But Zelensky said, "We can see that the pace of Europe's sanctions has slightly slowed down while the terrorist state, on the contrary, is increasing its pace of adapting to sanctions. It's worth catching up and fixing (this). We believe that we can do it."

He was speaking during a news conference with the head of the EU's executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on a visit to Kyiv.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE