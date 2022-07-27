Top 10 world news: Russia says 'Trump is one of our guys', Covid origins theory, and more

A Kremlin propagandist has expressed his desire for Donald Trump to win the presidency again because he thinks that would lead to the resumption of communication between Moscow and Washington. Two new studies were published in the journal Science that said the Covid virus originated from China’s Wuhan animal market. Russian claimed that its military forces had destroyed more than 100 US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine.

Trump is one of our guys, and he has to win the election: Russian State Television

A prominent Kremlin propagandist recently praised former American president Donald Trump's views on sexuality and advocated for Moscow to support him in the 2024 election so he may surprise the American government.

How China tried to spin Covid origins theory when world pointed at Wuhan

On Tuesday, two new studies were published in journal Science that said the Covid virus originated from China’s Wuhan animal market. Both pointed out that the virus was transmitted from live animals and infected the people, including the vendors, who were present in the market.

Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow claims its strike on July 24 destroyed 100 US-supplied HIMARS missiles

Russian defence ministry on Wednesday (July 27) claimed that its military forces on July 24 had destroyed more than 100 US-made high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) rockets in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

China warns US, says latter will 'bear all consequences' over Pelosi's Taiwan visit

China on Wednesday (July 27) warned that the US will "bear the consequences" if House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan. Tensions between US and China are rising ahead of a phone call that's expected between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Holocaust survivors criticise Hungary's Orban over race remarks

Jewish community organisation on Tuesday (July 26) voice alarm and concern over Hungarian Prime Minister's remarks against creating " peoples of mixes race".

EU court upholds ban on Russia Today, Moscow warns of retaliation

Russia Today, a media outlet controlled by the Russian state on Wednesday (July 27) lost court fight against ban imposed by the European Union (EU).

Monkeypox emergency could last months, with window closing to stop spread, experts say

Scientists advising the World Health Organization (WHO) on monkeypox say the window is closing to stop its spread, with cases currently doubling every two weeks, raising concerns that it will take several months for the outbreak to peak.

Alps’ glaciers melting at record pace following heatwave: Report

Recording breaking heatwaves across Europe is making the Alps glaciers to melt at an astonishing rate. According to a data shared exclusively with Reuters, the glacial mass is on track for their highest losses in at least 60 years of record keeping.

Strike takes Lufthansa operations out of gear in Germany

A strike by the ground staff of Germany's national carrier Lufthansa hit operations of the airline on Wednesday (July 27). The strie led to cancellation of more than 1000 flights and added to travel woes of thousands of passengers.

Trouble for Neymar as PSG star set to face trial over irregularities in Barcelona transfer

Trouble seems to be mounting up for Brazilian star Neymar, who is set to face trial in October this year over alleged irregularities in his transfer to FC Barcelona from Brazilian club Santos in 2013.