EU court upholds ban on Russia Today, Moscow warns of retaliation

Russia Today, a media outlet controlled by the Russian state on Wednesday (July 27) lost court fight against ban imposed by the European Union (EU). The ban was imposed in the month of March over alleged disinformation. The court verdict has led to Kremlin warning of retaliation against Western media.

Europe's second-highest court has upheld the decision to impose the ban.

"The Grand Chamber of the General Court dismisses RT France's application for annulment of acts of the Council, adopted following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, temporarily prohibiting that organisation from broadcasting content," the Luxembourg-based General Court said.

Brussels had accused Russia Today of systematic disinformation over Russian invasion of Europe.

Judges of the General Court dismissed Russia Today's argument that ban curtailed its freedom of expression.

"The limitations on RT France's freedom of expression which the restrictive measures at issue are liable to have are proportionate, inasmuch as they are appropriate and necessary to the aims pursued," judges said in their ruling.

"The Court also finds that those measures do not disproportionately infringe the essential content of RT France's freedom to conduct a business since they are temporary and reversible," they said.

The Kremlin termed the court's decision as "extremely negative". It said that Moscow would take similar measures against Western media.

Dmmitry Pescov, Kremlin spokespersom said Russia Today was unable to work in Europe. But said that he hoped loopholes can be found in the judgment to resume broadcasting.

RT France said it would appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union, Europe's highest.

"The Court's confirmation of this general ban with an uncertain term unfortunately shows that the judicial power of the European Union cannot or does not want to oppose political power," Xenia Fedorova, president of RT France, said in a statement.

The EU sanction applies to RT's English unit and operations in Britain, Germany, France and Spain.

(With inputs from agencies)

