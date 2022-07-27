Trump is one of our guys, and he has to win the election: Russian State Television

A prominent Kremlin propagandist recently praised former American president Donald Trump's views on sexuality and advocated for Moscow to support him in the 2024 election so he may surprise the American government.

The renowned radio host Solovyov played snippets from Trump's mocking of "woke beliefs" being taught in schools and the military, including the LGBTQ perspective on sexuality and gender identity, on the most recent episode of the Russian programme "Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov." Solovyov defended Trump's views on the LGBTQ community in response, stating that he shared them with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Simply put, those are our guys," Solovyov said, as quoted by The Daily Beast. "There are obviously shared values and common understanding between Trump, Orbán, and Putin—but not between Trump and Zelensky."

For the government-owned All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, Solovyov has been a well-known presenter (VGTRK). Putin has given the host numerous honours for promoting Russian propaganda, including the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree in July 2022 and the Order of Service to the Fatherland in 2014.

According to the U.S. Department of State, Solovyov is "the most ardent Kremlin propagandist around" for spreading untrue assertions that "Ukraine is a Nazi state." He is also well known for his anti-Western and anti-Ukraine hatred and misinformation.

Trump, who is currently the front-runner in the Republican primary, is considering a bid for the presidency in 2024. In a programme on Tuesday, Solovyov used the term "krasavchik," a general term of fondness in Russian, to say, "Of course Trump is a beaut."

The host of Evening with Vladimir Solovyov added, "I am deeply sure that there would not have been a February 24 if Trump had been around." He was alluding to the day when Russia invaded Ukraine.

He claimed that during the meetings in December, when tensions were high due to a Russian build-up of troops on its border with Ukraine, Trump would not have acted as "disrespectfully as Biden and his staff."

Trump has frequently been charged with prejudice against the LGBTQ community. Just hours after taking office in January 2017, Trump deleted any references to LGBTQ+ concerns from the official White House website. According to the Human Rights Campaign, Trump has also chosen anti-LGBTQ judges and repealed Obama-era rules that shielded transgender and non-binary workers from workplace discrimination.

Andrey Sidorov, a guest on the programme and the deputy dean of foreign politics at Moscow State University, claimed that Trump might cause a "complete internal breakdown" in the United States and undermine a robust political system during the program's broadcast. Additionally, Sidorov told Solovyov that he thought Moscow ought to "if we could" assist Trump in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)



