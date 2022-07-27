Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow claims its strike on July 24 destroyed 100 US-supplied HIMARS missiles

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russian defence ministry on Wednesday (July 27) claimed that its military forces on July 24 had destroyed more than 100 US-made high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) rockets in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

Previously, on July 22, Russia said that its forces had destroyed four HIMARS in Ukraine earlier this month. But both Washington and Kyiv had denied the claims.

As quoted by the news agency Reuters, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said: "Russian Armed Forces continue their special military operation in Ukraine. According to verified information, on July 24 as a result of a strike made by the Russian air force on a depot in Liubymivka in Dnipro region - more than 100 US-made HIMARS missiles were destroyed.

"Up to 120 servicemen guarding the depot were neutralised, as well as foreign mercenaries and technical personnel. Moreover, 10 HIMARS and Vilkha missiles were intercepted over Antonivka and Brylivka in Kherson region and over the city of Kherson as well," he added.

Reuters stated that the claim was made through an undated video, which was made available on July 27. But the news agency was unable to independently verify battlefield accounts from either side.

HIMARS are advanced weapons that are more precise and offer a longer range than other artillery systems. It allows Kyiv to strike Russian targets and weapons depots further behind the front lines.

Amid the ongoing break, the United States and other Western supplied advanced and high-precision weapons to Ukraine to help the war-torn nation counter Russian aggression. Moscow slams the West for supplying military aid and weapons to Ukraine, saying that the West is aggravating the crisis.

