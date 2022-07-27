China warns US, says latter will 'bear all consequences' over Pelosi's Taiwan visit

China on Wednesday (July 27) warned that the US will "bear the consequences" if House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan. Tensions between US and China are rising ahead of a phone call that's expected between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. China has assumed an aggressive tone after last week's report that Pelosi might visit Taiwan in August.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out use of force to assert control on the self-ruled island. Chinese military aircraft have repeatedly forayed into Taiwan's Air Defence Zone (ADZ).

The phone call between Biden and Xi this week. Pelosi's possible visit is expected to dominate conversation between two leaders.

If it indeed takes place, Pelosi's visit would be the first to Taiwan by a sitting US House speaker since 1997. China has already said that it was "getting ready" for Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

"We are firmly opposed to Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference on Wednesday.

"If the US pushes ahead and challenges China's bottom line... the US side will bear all the consequences," he added.

Pelosi herself has not yet confirmed her plans to visit Taiwan.

Also Read | Biden, Xi to hold talks on July 28, call expected to cover Taiwan tension, Ukraine, says US

It also comes at an especially fraught time as Chinese President Xi Jinping prepares to cement his rule later this year at a major party meeting amid economic headwinds.

Last week Biden said the US military thought a visit was "not a good idea right now".

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE