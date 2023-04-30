Top 10 world news: Russia replaces 'Butcher of Mariupol,' Iran industry minister impeached, and more

Amid reports of a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia has replaced its logistics commander Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev aka "the Butcher of Mariupol," after just seven months on the job. As per a statement by the Russian defence ministry, Alexei Kuzmenkov will take his place. Meanwhile, amid soaring inflation in the country, the Iranian parliament has voted in an impeachment session to remove industry minister Reza Fatemi Amin. In other news, in the United States' latest mass shooting, this one at a house party in Mississippi, two high schoolers were killed, while another four are in serious condition and are undergoing treatment for gunshots.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Ahead of an anticipated counter-offensive by Ukraine, the Russian army has replaced its highest-ranking general in charge of logistics. Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, who is under British sanctions for his role in the siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol — seized by Russia around a year ago — has been replaced by Alexei Kuzmenkov, a former official from the National Guard, according to a statement from the Russian defence ministry.

The chief of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group has threatened to withdraw his troops from the besieged Bakhmut city, Ukraine, if Moscow fails to address ammunition supply problems.

Amid soaring inflation in the country, the Iranian parliament on Sunday voted in an impeachment session to remove industry minister Reza Fatemi Amin. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced the results during a session broadcast live on state television.

In Mississippi, United States, a house party took a dark turn. Two high school students died, while another four were injured after gunfire erupted during the party. As per a news report in the Biloxi Sun Herald, the six were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds, two were reportedly in critical condition, and succumbed to their wounds.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday will travel to the Syrian capital of Damascus for a "very important" two-day visit. As per state media reports, his trip comes at the official invitation of his Syrian counterpart President Bashar al-Assad.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said that they will launch its counter-offensive against the armed forces of Russia even though they have not received Western fighter aircraft.

The first flight of the Red Cross carrying humanitarian aid landed in Sudan on Sunday, where deadly clashes between forces of rival generals continued for the third week.

In Portugal's Setubal, a man shot dead three people before taking his own life. The tragic shooting, according to CNN Portugal, happened around 45 kilometres south of the capital Lisbon.

Israel's foreign minister Eli Cohen is set to visit India next month, in what is expected to be a two-day visit starting May 9th. The visit will focus on strengthening ties between the two countries in various areas, including trade.