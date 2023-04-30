'Butcher of Mariupol': Russia replaces its logistics commander ahead of Ukraine counteroffensive

Ahead of an anticipated counter-offensive by Ukraine, the Russian army has replaced its highest-ranking general in charge of logistics. Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, who is under British sanctions for his role in the siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol — seized by Russia around a year ago — has been replaced by Alexei Kuzmenkov, a former official from the National Guard, according to a statement from the Russian defence ministry.

"Kuzmenkov was appointed to the position of deputy defence minister of the Russian Federation, responsible for the logistical support of the Armed Forces," said the ministry in its statement. As per AFP, the statement did not mention why Mizintsev had been replaced after only seven months on the job.

However, the replacement is no surprise. Last week, several influential Russian war correspondents, as per AFP, had predicted that Mizintsev would likely be removed from his post.

The Russian army has reportedly faced significant logistical challenges during its offensive in Ukraine. These challenges were highlighted during a chaotic mobilisation drive last year.

Mizintsev, who has been nicknamed "the Butcher of Mariupol" by some Western media, was appointed to the highest-ranking position of general in charge of logistics, soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the mobilisation drive last September.

(With inputs from agencies)

