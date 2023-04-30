Two high school students killed, four injured in shooting at house party in Mississippi

In Mississippi, United States, a house party took a dark turn. Two high school students died, while another four were injured after gunfire erupted during the party. As per a news report in the Biloxi Sun Herald, the six were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds, two were reportedly in critical condition and succumbed to their wounds.

19-year-old Cameron Brand from Pass Christian has been arrested by the police on charges of murder and aggravated assault and is currently being held without bond.

The two critically injured minors — aged 16 and 18 — were transported to University Hospital in New Orleans, where they died on Sunday morning.

Three others are in serious condition and are receiving medical attention at Ochsner Medical Center in Bay St. Louis. One victim who is in critical condition is reportedly undergoing treatment at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, as per a press release by Police Chief Toby Schwartz.

As per a report by news agency AP, two of the victims are students at Bay High School in Bay St. Louis. The other four attend Hancock High School in Kiln, 13 miles (21 kilometres) northwest of Bay St. Louis.

The Sun Herald reported that there is still uncertainty surrounding the number of gunshots fired, however, videos of the incident circling on social media show multiple shots being fired. As per the report, the shooting took place at a home on Old Meadow Road, less than a mile from Hollywood Casino and Highway 90.

(With inputs from agencies)





