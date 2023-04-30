Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Syria for 'very important' two-day trip

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday will travel to the Syrian capital of Damascus for a "very important" two-day visit. As per state media reports, his trip comes at the official invitation of his Syrian counterpart President Bashar al-Assad.

The visit, as per AFP, comes against the backdrop of the resumption of harmonious relations between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, and increased Arab engagement with Damascus.

Quoting Iran's ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, IRNA state news agency on Sunday reported that "Dr Raisi's trip to Damascus next Wednesday is a very important trip due to the changes and developments that are taking place in the region."

According to reports, Akbari stated that the upcoming visit will not only be advantageous for Tehran and Damascus but that it also presents an opportunity for other nations in the region to benefit.

"This trip will not only be beneficial for Tehran and Damascus, but it is also a very good event that other countries in the region can also take advantage of," said Akbari.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, no Iranian president has visited Damascus. Before Raisi, the last Iranian president to travel to the Syrian capital was Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who made the visit in September 2010.

During Syria's 12-year-old conflict, Iran has been a significant supporter of President Bashar al-Assad and has provided both financial and military assistance to his regime.

Iran, as per AFP, provides financial support and weapons and also commands a number of Syrian and foreign militia groups who fight alongside the regular armed forces of the Assad regime, with Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group being the most significant of these groups.

(With inputs from agencies)





