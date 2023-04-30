'Even the presence of one American in Iraq is too much': Iran leader Khamenei tells Iraqi president

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran told visiting Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Saturday that the United States is an untrustworthy ally and that Iraq should not permit any American soldiers on its soil.

Iran opposed American military presence on its borders, in Iraq and the Gulf, saying Western military intervention is the cause of the insecurity in the region.

"Americans are not friends of Iraq. Americans are not friends with anyone and are not even loyal to their European friends," state media quoted Khamenei as saying.

Reports in the Pentagon leak suggest that US spied on allies, including Ukraine.

"Even the presence of one American in Iraq is too much," Khamenei told Rashid. Rashid was in Tehran with a delegation to give an impetus to ties between the two neighbours.

Approximately 2,500 American soldiers are stationed in Iraq to support local security forces in their fight against the Islamic State, which captured territory there in 2014.

"Iraq's main effort is to deepen relations with Iran and resolve certain remaining issues between the two countries," Rashid was quoted as saying, without referring to Iraq's ties with the United States.

The rivalry between Iran and the United States is a long-standing issue that has been ongoing for decades. The most recent tensions between the two countries have centered on Iran's nuclear program.

However, in 2018, the US withdrew from the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Iran, which led to increased tensions between the two countries.

There have been efforts to ease tensions and find a diplomatic solution, but progress has been slow. The Biden administration has expressed a willingness to re-engage with Iran on the nuclear issue, but it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve.

The rivalry between Iran and the US is likely to remain a major issue in the Middle East for the foreseeable future.

