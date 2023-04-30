Man kills three before committing suicide in Portugal's Bairro Azul

In Portugal's Setubal, a man shot dead three people before taking his own life. The tragic shooting, according to CNN Portugal, happened around 45 kilometres south of the capital Lisbon.

Talking to Reuters, PSP police commissioner Joao Freire stated that the cause and details behind the incident are not known at the moment.

"There are four bodies, which were supposedly the result of a shooting, but the causes and details are not yet known," he said. He also revealed that Portugal's police criminal cases agency PJ was investigating.

The shooting reportedly took place at around 8 am in Bairro Azul, a poor neighbourhood of Setubal.

Local media, as per ABC News, have described the incident as a dispute among rival pigeon racers.

According to police commissioner Andreia Gonçalves, a disagreement occurred between four men aged between 30 and 60 in the city of Setubal, south of Lisbon. One of the men killed the others and then shot himself, due to an unresolved issue between them.

The commissioner described this as an "isolated situation."

Reports from the scene revealed that the four deceased individuals were participating in a pigeon race and their disagreement was also related to an illegal vegetable garden.

