Fang Bin, Chinese 'citizen journalist' who reported on COVID-19 to be released after 3 years

Three years after being detained for publishing the videos of overcrowded hospitals and bodies at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, Chinese authorities are preparing to release Fang Bin, the citizen journalist who alerted the world about what was to come.

Fang began posting videos of himself reporting on the Covid situation in Wuhan in January 2020. The Covid outbreak had devastated the city, home to over 11 million residents. A 76-day hard lockdown was announced by the administration and it was then that the likes of Fang and other citizen journalists started telling their stories and those of others. Although the movement was small in scale, it defied the mandate issued by the Communist Party.

As soon as authorities got hold of the videos, he was given warnings but subsequently detained. In the last video, Fang posted a piece of paper reading, “All citizens resist, hand power back to the people.” By February, Fang disappeared from the public eye and alongside him, another citizen journalist named Chen Qiushi.

According to media reports, Fang was sentenced to three years in prison for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble", which is a vague term, often used to refer to political dissidence.

WATCH | China slams WHO for politicising origins of Covid × According to an AP report, Fang was scheduled to be released on Sunday (April 30) but it hadn't been confirmed by the authorities till reports came in last. Efforts to reach the prison authorities did not yield any results either.

Another whistleblower

Apart from Fang, it was Dr Li Wenliang, a 33-year-old ophthalmologist who made the headlines for being one of the first whistleblowers. He was penalised by Chinese authorities for making "false statements," and ultimately while fighting for patients, succumbed to Covid. What followed was public grief and rage after his passing.

China was the ground zero of the pandemic and one of the last countries to let go of the restrictions. The country under President Xi Jinping employed a zero-Covid tolerance policy which created horrific scenes. It was only in December last year that the communist regime lifted the draconian policy.

After a relative period of normalcy, cases started to increase in mainland China earlier this week. On Wednesday, the Chinese authorities urged the citizens to be cautious and also instructed hospitals to be on high alert as the holiday weekend approached.

(With inputs from agencies)



