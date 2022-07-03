Top 10 world news: Russia claims Lysychansk, US proposal for offshore drilling, and more

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday said that Russia has taken strategic Ukrainian city of Lysychansk and now has control over the entire Luhansk region. Fierce fighting was ongoing between Russia and Ukraine over the region in east Ukraine. The United States unveiled a five-year proposal for offshore oil and gas development on Friday focused almost entirely on the Gulf of Mexico, as it seeks to balance efforts to fight climate change with its legal requirement to hold drilling auctions.

Russia has captured Lysychansk, has control over Luhansk: Defence minister

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday said that Russia has taken strategic Ukrainian city of Lysychansk and now has control over the entire Luhansk region. Fierce fighting was ongoing between Russia and Ukraine over the region in east Ukraine.

Biden administration proposes Gulf of Mexico offshore oil and gas drilling plan

The United States unveiled a five-year proposal for offshore oil and gas development on Friday focused almost entirely on the Gulf of Mexico, as it seeks to balance efforts to fight climate change with its legal requirement to hold drilling auctions.

Top US general says 'China clearly is developing a capability' but attack on Taiwan not imminent

A top US general has said that the United States is "very closely" watching the Chinese activities near Taiwan. While speaking to BBC, Gen Mark Milley added that an attack on Taiwan is not imminent, a report by the UK-based media outlet published Sunday (July 3).

Coronavirus: Hong Kong lawmaker tests positive after photo with Xi Jinping

A Hong Kong lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), news agency AFP reported on Sunday (July 3). The Covid result came to light after he posed for a group photo with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the leader's visit to Hong Kong for the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover. Concerns have been raised as strict measures were adopted to counter the spread of coronavirus during the occasion.

Long queues, missing baggage, halted travel plans: Aviation chaos in US and Europe

Airlines cancelled several hundred United States flights Saturday at the start of a long and almost certainly messy holiday travel weekend as carriers struggled to staff their planes. At the same time, British holidaymakers are braced for fresh travel chaos across Europe this summer with staff at Ryanair on Saturday becoming the latest to threaten strike action. There is aviation chaos all over the United Kingdom, the United States and Europe.

Property firm that bought Prince Charles’ eco-village in Scotland under scanner

A property company in the UK is under scanner for buying bought homes on an Ayrshire estate from a subsidiary of the Prince Charles' foundation.

According to The Guardian, Havisham Properties purchased 11 properties on the Knockroon development in Scotland, which was originally acquired as a piece of farmland by Prince Charles when he bought the nearby mansion, Dumfries House.

Demonstrators march in Ohio after deadly shooting of Black man by police

Protesters marched through Akron, Ohio on Saturday (July 2) demanding justice for Jayland Walker, a Black man who was shot and killed by police, according to a lawyer for his family.

The protest, organized by a group of pastors, began at Akron’s Second Baptist Church and ended up on the steps of the Akron Justice Center.

Israel says it will examine bullet that killed reporter with US

Israeli army said on Sunday that a ballistic test will be carried out on the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Alekh. This development has come a day after the Palestinian authority handed the bullet to US experts. The Palestinian Authority has given the green light for the US but not for Israel for examination of the bullet that killed the journalist during an Israeli raid in occupied West Bank. Israel Army spokesman Ran Kochav announced Israel's decision on army radio. A Palestinian official, who requested anonymity, told AFP the Israeli comment raised questions about whether the PA could "trust the Americans". Speaking to army radio, Kochav said: "The test won't be American, the test will be an Israeli test with an American presence.

'Time for me to leave': Cristiano Ronaldo tells Manchester United he wants to leave this summer - Report

Manchester United are yet to make their first signing in the ongoing transfer window despite enduring a horrific campaign last season where they failed to finish in the top four in the Premier League and also failed to make it to the knockout stages of the Champions League. United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager last season before replacing him with Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis. The club also parted ways with Rangnick at the end of the season after the arrival of their new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Peter Brook, who changed theatre forever & introduced Mahabharata to world, dead at 97

Peter Brook, who has died aged 97, was among the most influential theatre directors of the 20th century, reinventing the art by paring it back to drama's most basic and powerful elements.

An almost mystical figure often mentioned in the same breath as Konstantin Stanislavsky, the Russian who revolutionised acting, Brook continued to work and challenge audiences well into his 90s.





