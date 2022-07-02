'Time for me to leave': Cristiano Ronaldo tells Manchester United he wants to leave this summer - Report

Manchester United are yet to make their first signing in the ongoing transfer window despite enduring a horrific campaign last season where they failed to finish in the top four in the Premier League and also failed to make it to the knockout stages of the Champions League. United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager last season before replacing him with Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis. The club also parted ways with Rangnick at the end of the season after the arrival of their new manager Erik Ten Hag.

While United were expected to make quick moves in the market and strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, they are yet to sign a player despite having let go of a number of stars. While the lack of activity in the transfer market has been a cause of concern for fans, United have been handed a fresh blow ahead of the start of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told the club he wants to leave this summer amid reports that he wants Manchester United to show more ambition in the transfer market after their poor campaign last season. Ronaldo had joined United from Juventus last season and was one of the best players for the club.

However, as per a report in The Times, Ronaldo is considering his future at the club and has informed United that he wants to leave if the club receive a 'satisfactory' offer for him this summer. The report further claims that Ronaldo wants to spend the rest of his career at a club competing in the Champions League and add more trophies to his illustrious cabinet.

United will be competing in the Europa League this season after missing out on a spot in the Champions League last season and the 37-year-old has never played in the Europa League in his career so far. The report also adds that Ronaldo believes he still has '3-4 years left in him at the highest level' despite being 37 at present.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has immense respect for Manchester United's staff but wants to secure a transfer away from the club this summer, as per the report. Ronaldo scored 18 goals in the Premier League and 6 goals in the Champions League for United last season despite the club's struggles on and off the pitch.

If the reports are true and Ronaldo decides to leave the club ahead of the new season, it will become difficult for Ten Hag to replace the Portuguese icon with an equally effective striker. United were reportedly in the race to sign Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez earlier this summer before he decided to join rivals Liverpool from Portuguese club Benfica.

United are heavily reliant on Ronaldo up front this season with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford among the other two options to lead the attack. United will desperately need a striker in case Ronaldo decides to leave the club in search of a fresh challenge.