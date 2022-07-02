'He has played them': Gary Neville cheekily reacts to Mohammed Salah's contract extension at Liverpool

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has taken a dig at arch-rivals Liverpool after the club extended Mohammed Salah's contract, offering him a new three-year contract with a staggering pay rise. Salah will become the highest-paid player in Liverpool's history after penning a new three-year deal with a salary of reportedly more than £350,000 per week.

The 30-year-old has been one of Liverpool's best players since joining the club from Italian Club AS Roma in 2017. He has been scoring goals consistently and is already among the all-time top-scorers for Liverpool. Salah was in talks with Liverpool for several months as his contract was nearing its end.

However, the Egyptian was demanding a huge pay rise which made it difficult for Liverpool to decide on extending his contract. His previous contract was set to expire next year but Salah has now penned a deal which will keep him at Liverpool till 2025 making him the highest-earning player in their squad at present.

Reacting to Salah's contract extension at Liverpool, Manchester United legend Neville suggested the star forward had 'played' the club and hinted that Salah, who had initially refused to sign a contract extension, did so to get a lucrative contract from the club.

"Salah has played them hasn't he," Neville wrote in a cheeky tweet adding two laughing and a wink emoji.

Salah was reportedly holidaying in Mykonos amid the ongoing break and the Liverpool executives flew to the island in Greece to negotiate the contract extension with the star forward. Liverpool eventually had to bow down to Salah's demands despite their strict wage structure and fears that his new contract might propel other top players in the team to demand similar wages.

However, Liverpool had little choice when it came to extending Salah's contract considering they have already let go of Sadio Mane, who was one of the club's best forwards along with the Egyptian. Mane joined Bayern Munich this summer after Liverpool failed to agree a contract extension with him due to his high wage demands.